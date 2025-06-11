Left Menu

Trump Urges Federal Reserve to Slash Interest Rates

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again pressed the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates by one percentage point. Citing favorable inflation figures, Trump argued that such a move would significantly reduce interest on national debt. He expressed his views emphatically on Truth Social.

U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his calls for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates by one percentage point. This statement followed the release of promising inflation figures, which Trump labeled as 'great.'

On Wednesday, Trump took to Truth Social to amplify his message, emphasizing that a rate cut would substantially lower interest payments on the national debt. The president conveyed his thoughts with marked enthusiasm.

Trump's latest remarks highlight his ongoing push for monetary policy changes aimed at reducing financial burdens and stimulating economic growth.

