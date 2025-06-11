Poland's Government Secures Confidence: Coalition Triumph

Poland's pro-European coalition government secured a critical victory by winning a vote of confidence on Wednesday. Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed optimism that this result would boost his cabinet's vigor after facing setbacks from a recent presidential election defeat.

The vote concluded with 243 parliament members backing the government and 210 dissenting, reflecting a significant show of support amidst political challenges.

This confidence vote is expected to reinvigorate Poland's coalition government, enabling them to pursue their pro-European agenda with renewed determination and unity.