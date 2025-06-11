U.S. Dissuades Global Attendance at UN Conference

The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump is actively deterring governments worldwide from participating in a United Nations conference scheduled next week in New York. The agenda centers on exploring a potential two-state resolution involving Israel and the Palestinians.

A recent communication, dated June 10, warns nations that actions perceived as anti-Israel following the conference will be interpreted as against U.S. foreign policy, potentially leading to diplomatic repercussions.

The cable underlines Washington's firm opposition to any unilateral actions aimed at recognizing a proposed Palestinian state, while the U.S. State Department remains silent on the issue, with no immediate comment provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)