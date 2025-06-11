Left Menu

U.S. Dissuades Global Attendance at UN Conference

The Trump administration is urging global governments to skip a UN conference on an Israel-Palestine two-state solution, cautioning repercussions for those supporting opposing stances. A U.S. cable warns that countries backing anti-Israel measures post-conference may face diplomatic fallout, reinforcing Washington's stance against recognizing a hypothetical Palestinian state.

Updated: 11-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump is actively deterring governments worldwide from participating in a United Nations conference scheduled next week in New York. The agenda centers on exploring a potential two-state resolution involving Israel and the Palestinians.

A recent communication, dated June 10, warns nations that actions perceived as anti-Israel following the conference will be interpreted as against U.S. foreign policy, potentially leading to diplomatic repercussions.

The cable underlines Washington's firm opposition to any unilateral actions aimed at recognizing a proposed Palestinian state, while the U.S. State Department remains silent on the issue, with no immediate comment provided.

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

