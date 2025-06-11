U.S. Diplomacy at Crossroads: Palestinian State Talks Under Fire

The United States is actively dissuading international participation in a forthcoming United Nations conference aimed at discussing a possible two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, as per a U.S. cable obtained by Reuters.

This diplomatic stance starkly contrasts the efforts of France and Saudi Arabia, who are co-hosting the event as part of their bid to establish a framework for a Palestinian state, while ensuring Israeli security. The U.S. labels the conference as counterproductive to ongoing conflict resolution efforts in Gaza.

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that France might recognize a Palestinian state at the conference, potentially challenging U.S. foreign policy. The cable argues this move could unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, further complicating resolution of the conflict and supporting adversaries of Israel.

