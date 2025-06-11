Left Menu

U.S. Diplomacy at Crossroads: Palestinian State Talks Under Fire

The U.S. is pressing countries to avoid a UN conference on a potential two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, warning of diplomatic repercussions. France, with Saudi Arabia, leads efforts despite U.S. opposition. The conference, seen as counterproductive by the U.S., challenges longstanding diplomatic dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:26 IST
The United States is actively dissuading international participation in a forthcoming United Nations conference aimed at discussing a possible two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, as per a U.S. cable obtained by Reuters.

This diplomatic stance starkly contrasts the efforts of France and Saudi Arabia, who are co-hosting the event as part of their bid to establish a framework for a Palestinian state, while ensuring Israeli security. The U.S. labels the conference as counterproductive to ongoing conflict resolution efforts in Gaza.

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that France might recognize a Palestinian state at the conference, potentially challenging U.S. foreign policy. The cable argues this move could unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, further complicating resolution of the conflict and supporting adversaries of Israel.

