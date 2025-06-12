Left Menu

Mayor Pleads for Dialogue Amid Tensions

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass seeks a conversation with President Trump to address escalating tensions spurred by local anti-ICE protests and federal military presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 00:47 IST
Mayor Pleads for Dialogue Amid Tensions
Karen Bass

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed her desire to engage with President Donald Trump after several days of anti-ICE demonstrations in the city. The tension has been heightened by the federal deployment of military and National Guard troops.

During a press conference, Bass emphasized the need for the president to grasp the gravity of the situation that Los Angeles currently faces.

Her call for dialogue underscores a plea for understanding and potentially finding non-confrontational solutions amidst rising unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

 India
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025