Mayor Pleads for Dialogue Amid Tensions

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed her desire to engage with President Donald Trump after several days of anti-ICE demonstrations in the city. The tension has been heightened by the federal deployment of military and National Guard troops.

During a press conference, Bass emphasized the need for the president to grasp the gravity of the situation that Los Angeles currently faces.

Her call for dialogue underscores a plea for understanding and potentially finding non-confrontational solutions amidst rising unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)