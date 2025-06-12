Left Menu

Vice President JD Vance's Mysterious Montana Meeting with Media Moguls

Vice President JD Vance visited Montana's Murdoch family ranch, meeting media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his son, Lachlan. Details of the discussions remain undisclosed. The unannounced trip drew local curiosity when Air Force Two landed in Butte. Vance is set to return to D.C. for a meeting with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 04:58 IST
Vice President JD Vance's Mysterious Montana Meeting with Media Moguls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprise visit, Vice President JD Vance landed in Montana to meet media mogul Rupert Murdoch, his son Lachlan Murdoch, and other Fox News executives at the Murdoch family's expansive ranch near Dillon. According to sources familiar with the event, the visit attracted local attention as Air Force Two made an unexpected arrival in Butte.

The meeting took place on the sprawling property Rupert Murdoch acquired in 2021, nestled near Yellowstone National Park. While the precise topics of discussion remain undisclosed, the Vice President's unscheduled trip was confirmed by individuals not authorized to publicly disclose details. The Vice President's office provided no comments on the sudden visit.

Vance was expected to return to Washington for a scheduled lunch with President Trump the following day. This visit marks another chapter in the long-standing friendly relations between the Murdochs and Republican leadership. The event's orchestration was facilitated by Montana State Auditor James Brown, who assisted Vance's entourage during the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025