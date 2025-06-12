Vice President JD Vance's Mysterious Montana Meeting with Media Moguls

In a surprise visit, Vice President JD Vance landed in Montana to meet media mogul Rupert Murdoch, his son Lachlan Murdoch, and other Fox News executives at the Murdoch family's expansive ranch near Dillon. According to sources familiar with the event, the visit attracted local attention as Air Force Two made an unexpected arrival in Butte.

The meeting took place on the sprawling property Rupert Murdoch acquired in 2021, nestled near Yellowstone National Park. While the precise topics of discussion remain undisclosed, the Vice President's unscheduled trip was confirmed by individuals not authorized to publicly disclose details. The Vice President's office provided no comments on the sudden visit.

Vance was expected to return to Washington for a scheduled lunch with President Trump the following day. This visit marks another chapter in the long-standing friendly relations between the Murdochs and Republican leadership. The event's orchestration was facilitated by Montana State Auditor James Brown, who assisted Vance's entourage during the visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)