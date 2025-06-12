Diplomatic Strains: Yunus on Bangladesh-India Relations

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, highlighted ongoing diplomatic challenges with India during a recent discussion in London. Speaking at Chatham House, Yunus noted that despite intentions for positive relations, misinformation often disrupts progress and strains the bilateral connection.

Addressing Sheikh Hasina's extradition and her online influence while in India, Yunus expressed concern over the former Prime Minister's online activities, which fuel public anger in Bangladesh. He revealed discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi but indicated that social media's role complicates the diplomatic landscape.

Yunus, in leading an interim government, underscored his administration's commitment to maintaining peaceful relations with its neighbors and ensuring national development without being part of the future elected government. His visit to the UK saw protests from Hasina's supporters and included meetings with British dignitaries.

