Diplomatic Strains: Yunus on Bangladesh-India Relations

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus discussed his country's complex relationship with India during a talk in London. He expressed disappointment over the impact of fake news on bilateral ties and addressed issues surrounding the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Yunus emphasized the need for peaceful co-existence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:16 IST
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, highlighted ongoing diplomatic challenges with India during a recent discussion in London. Speaking at Chatham House, Yunus noted that despite intentions for positive relations, misinformation often disrupts progress and strains the bilateral connection.

Addressing Sheikh Hasina's extradition and her online influence while in India, Yunus expressed concern over the former Prime Minister's online activities, which fuel public anger in Bangladesh. He revealed discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi but indicated that social media's role complicates the diplomatic landscape.

Yunus, in leading an interim government, underscored his administration's commitment to maintaining peaceful relations with its neighbors and ensuring national development without being part of the future elected government. His visit to the UK saw protests from Hasina's supporters and included meetings with British dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

