Congress Criticizes Modi's 'Huglomacy' Amid US-Pakistan Relations

The Congress accused PM Modi of failing in international diplomacy after US President Trump endorsed Pakistan amidst its conflicts with Afghanistan. Congress criticized Modi's economic and strategic policies, highlighting adverse trade deals and import duties imposed by the US as evidence of his diplomatic shortcomings.

  India

Amid the geopolitical tensions involving Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Congress party has sharply criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic strategies, particularly his approach to international relations, colloquially termed as 'huglomacy.'

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, underscored US President Donald Trump's laudatory remarks towards Pakistan. He argued that the world—especially the United States—has scrutinized and understood Modi's global leadership claims, leading to India's diplomatic failures on multiple fronts.

Highlighting the bilateral relations between India and the US, Ramesh cited an imbalanced trade agreement and the imposition of steep import duties on Indian solar modules as examples of Modi's ineffective diplomacy. Ramesh's remarks come in the context of Trump's statements praising Pakistan's leadership amid the country's tensions with Afghanistan.

