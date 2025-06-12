Political Dynamics Shift as Thackeray Cousins Contemplate Reunion

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray convened a meeting at a Mumbai hotel, igniting conjectures about a possible rapprochement between the estranged Thackeray cousins.

The meeting, held in a five-star hotel in Bandra, occurred just as Maharashtra prepares for local body polls with an order for ward delimitation. This political backdrop has fueled talks of reconciliation between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray.

Statements from the cousins signal a readiness to set aside trivial differences and unite for the interest of Marathi-speaking people. The political landscape could shift significantly if they reach an understanding, a crucial development before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.