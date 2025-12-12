YSRTUC Leader Condemns Naidu Amidst Alleged Corruption Cover-Up

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party Trade Union Congress (YSRTUC) State President, Punuru Gowtham Reddy, has unleashed a scathing critique against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that Naidu is manipulating state machinery to dismiss corruption allegations against himself without facing legal diligence. Reddy accused the chief minister of pressuring officials into closing cases with clear evidence of misconduct.

Reddy highlighted the premature closing of cases linked to document signatures from Naidu's tenure. He singled out the FiberNet case, which allegedly involved Rs. 114 crore in irregularities, benefiting Vemuri Hariprasad, a previously blacklisted individual. Despite substantial evidence, the investigations remain halted, raising Reddy's concerns over the administration's motives and its adherence to judicial directives.

Determined to counter these alleged judicial avoidance strategies, Reddy announced plans to file a protection petition with the High Court to prevent such dismissals. In another development, Y.S. Jagan, YSRCP President, expressed grief over a tragic accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, which resulted in casualties and injuries, underscoring the urgent need for improved safety measures and swift medical response.

(With inputs from agencies.)