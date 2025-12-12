Left Menu

YSRTUC Leader Condemns Naidu Amidst Alleged Corruption Cover-Up

YSRTUC State President Punuru Gowtham Reddy accuses Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu of misusing power to evade accountability in corruption cases. He vows legal action against case closures, criticizes CID's investigatory abeyance, and demands justice for alleged FiberNet scandal worth Rs. 114 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:28 IST
YSRTUC Leader Condemns Naidu Amidst Alleged Corruption Cover-Up
YSRCP Trade Union State President P Gowtham Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party Trade Union Congress (YSRTUC) State President, Punuru Gowtham Reddy, has unleashed a scathing critique against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that Naidu is manipulating state machinery to dismiss corruption allegations against himself without facing legal diligence. Reddy accused the chief minister of pressuring officials into closing cases with clear evidence of misconduct.

Reddy highlighted the premature closing of cases linked to document signatures from Naidu's tenure. He singled out the FiberNet case, which allegedly involved Rs. 114 crore in irregularities, benefiting Vemuri Hariprasad, a previously blacklisted individual. Despite substantial evidence, the investigations remain halted, raising Reddy's concerns over the administration's motives and its adherence to judicial directives.

Determined to counter these alleged judicial avoidance strategies, Reddy announced plans to file a protection petition with the High Court to prevent such dismissals. In another development, Y.S. Jagan, YSRCP President, expressed grief over a tragic accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, which resulted in casualties and injuries, underscoring the urgent need for improved safety measures and swift medical response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025