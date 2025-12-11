Mamata Banerjee Condemns BJP Over Vendor Assault at Gita Event

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly criticized the BJP following an assault on food vendors during a Bhagavad Gita recital event in Kolkata. Speaking at a public meeting in Krishnanagar, she condemned the incident and promised severe action against those responsible, emphasizing that the state will not tolerate intimidation.

Banerjee accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of fear to manipulate upcoming elections, linking the recent vendor assault to broader conspiracies. She criticized the BJP's tactics, including what she terms as 'votebandi' after 'notebandi,' asserting the necessity to protect personal freedoms and cultural rights in Bengal.

The Chief Minister further alleged that Bengalis are being targeted in other states for speaking their mother tongue. She denounced the BJP's alleged cultural exploitation for political gains and reaffirmed her stance against detention camps in Bengal, vowing to preserve the state's cultural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)