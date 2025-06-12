Left Menu

Netanyahu's Coalition Survives: Ultra-Orthodox Military Exemption Controversy

Benjamin Netanyahu's government survived a vote to dissolve the Israeli parliament, as ultra-Orthodox coalition partners opposed a bill mandating their military service amid ongoing conflict with Gaza. The failure of the bill prevents any similar legislation for six months, securing Netanyahu's coalition for the time being.

In a tightly contested early morning vote, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu narrowly secured his government's stability as parliament voted against a bill that could have led to its dissolution. Most of Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox coalition partners joined him to defeat the measure.

The bill aimed at mandating military service for the ultra-Orthodox, a long-standing issue amid Israel's protracted conflict with Gaza. The failure of the legislation ensures that no similar effort to dissolve the Knesset can be attempted for another six months, temporarily shoring up Netanyahu's embattled administration.

Opposition forces had hoped the contentious issue of military exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox community, who typically claim exemptions for religious studies, would galvanize public sentiment against the government. However, a compromise on a new draft law has delayed any upheavals in the coalition for now.

