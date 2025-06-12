Netanyahu's Coalition Survives: Ultra-Orthodox Military Exemption Controversy

In a tightly contested early morning vote, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu narrowly secured his government's stability as parliament voted against a bill that could have led to its dissolution. Most of Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox coalition partners joined him to defeat the measure.

The bill aimed at mandating military service for the ultra-Orthodox, a long-standing issue amid Israel's protracted conflict with Gaza. The failure of the legislation ensures that no similar effort to dissolve the Knesset can be attempted for another six months, temporarily shoring up Netanyahu's embattled administration.

Opposition forces had hoped the contentious issue of military exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox community, who typically claim exemptions for religious studies, would galvanize public sentiment against the government. However, a compromise on a new draft law has delayed any upheavals in the coalition for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)