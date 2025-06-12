International Outcry Grows Over Tagore House Vandalism and US-Pakistan Relations

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condemned the vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house in Bangladesh, describing the incident as deeply concerning. In a statement, Kharge called for a special session of Parliament in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence to discuss not only this issue but also the US invitation to the Pakistan Army Chief.

Kharge pointed to two international incidents causing distress in India: the US Centcom Commander's endorsement of Pakistan as a 'phenomenal counter-terrorism partner' and the invitation to their Army Chief to the US Army's 250th anniversary. He highlighted that Congress has long demanded an all-party meeting to discuss urgent foreign policy issues.

The Congress leader criticized the Modi government's foreign policy approach as being driven by domestic politics. Congress accused the US of giving Pakistan a 'clean chit' on counterterrorism while portraying India's diplomatic standing as increasingly problematic due to these developments.