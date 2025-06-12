Left Menu

International Outcry Grows Over Tagore House Vandalism and US-Pakistan Relations

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge denounced vandalism at Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house in Bangladesh and expressed concerns over US-Pakistan military relations. Kharge called for a special parliamentary session to address these issues. Congress criticized the Modi government for perceived foreign policy failures, citing diplomatic setbacks with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:32 IST
International Outcry Grows Over Tagore House Vandalism and US-Pakistan Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condemned the vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house in Bangladesh, describing the incident as deeply concerning. In a statement, Kharge called for a special session of Parliament in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence to discuss not only this issue but also the US invitation to the Pakistan Army Chief.

Kharge pointed to two international incidents causing distress in India: the US Centcom Commander's endorsement of Pakistan as a 'phenomenal counter-terrorism partner' and the invitation to their Army Chief to the US Army's 250th anniversary. He highlighted that Congress has long demanded an all-party meeting to discuss urgent foreign policy issues.

The Congress leader criticized the Modi government's foreign policy approach as being driven by domestic politics. Congress accused the US of giving Pakistan a 'clean chit' on counterterrorism while portraying India's diplomatic standing as increasingly problematic due to these developments.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025