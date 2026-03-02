Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Modi Condemns West Asia Attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned attacks on Bahrain and Saudi Arabia during the West Asian conflict. He communicated with the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, discussing the safety of Indian communities there. The conflict escalated following Iran's retaliation against the US-Israel attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned recent attacks on Bahrain and Saudi Arabia amidst ongoing tensions in West Asia. He engaged in telephonic conversations with King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, expressing concern over the assaults on their nations.

During these high-level discussions, Modi also addressed the safety and well-being of Indian nationals residing in the two countries, a critical consideration for the Indian government. The dialogue reflects India's proactive diplomatic involvement amid escalating regional unrest.

The exchanges occurred in the backdrop of heightened conflict following Iran's missile retaliation after the US and Israeli assault, leading to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader. The Prime Minister had earlier communicated with other leaders, including Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and the UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

