Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash Near Ahmedabad
Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil urged party workers to aid families affected by the Air India crash near Ahmedabad. The plane, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, was en route from Ahmedabad to London. Relief efforts are underway as leaders express condolences and gather support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat BJP president and Union minister C R Paatil has called upon party workers to participate in relief efforts for families affected by a devastating Air India plane crash.
The crash took place with flight AI 171, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashing shortly after takeoff.
The incident resulted in 232 passengers and 10 crew members being on board at the time, as relief operations and support for the victims' families continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Battle Against the Rains: CM Siddaramaiah Leads Relief Efforts
Landslides and Floods Devastate Assam: Urgent Relief Efforts Underway
Manipur Governor Reviews Relief Efforts for Displaced Persons
Sikkim Unites Amid Crisis: Landslide Tragedy Spurs Coordinated Relief Efforts
Assam Government Steps Up Flood Relief Efforts Amidst Landslide Tragedies