Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash Near Ahmedabad

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil urged party workers to aid families affected by the Air India crash near Ahmedabad. The plane, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, was en route from Ahmedabad to London. Relief efforts are underway as leaders express condolences and gather support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash Near Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat BJP president and Union minister C R Paatil has called upon party workers to participate in relief efforts for families affected by a devastating Air India plane crash.

The crash took place with flight AI 171, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashing shortly after takeoff.

The incident resulted in 232 passengers and 10 crew members being on board at the time, as relief operations and support for the victims' families continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025