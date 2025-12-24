Transatlantic Tensions Rise: EU Condemns U.S. Visa Bans amid Tech Regulation Clash
The European Union, France, and Germany criticized the U.S. for imposing visa bans on five Europeans combating online hate and disinformation, marking escalating tensions over tech regulation. The move, seen as a challenge to transatlantic allies, has prompted European officials to defend their right to legislate locally.
The European Union, along with France and Germany, has strongly condemned the recent U.S. decision to impose visa bans on five European citizens engaged in combating online hate and disinformation. This action, undertaken by President Donald Trump's administration, represents a new strain in transatlantic relations.
The Trump administration accused the five Europeans, including former EU commissioner Thierry Breton, of censorship and imposing strict regulations on U.S. tech giants. This move has exacerbated tensions between Europe and the U.S., with claims that Europe is censoring far-right voices.
Responding to the bans, European officials emphasized the importance of legislating on technological operations within their borders. They defended Europe's fundamental rights and shared values with the U.S., while French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to protect Europe's independence.
