Madhya Pradesh's Vision: Transforming into India's Sports Hub by 2047
Madhya Pradesh aims to become a major sports hub in India by 2047. Plans include constructing modern sports complexes in every assembly segment and promoting sports tourism to boost the economy. The state has already seen success in international competitions, with continued investment in infrastructure and athlete development.
The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has set an ambitious goal to transform the state into India's leading sports hub by 2047. This vision includes constructing modern sports complexes in every assembly constituency, according to Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang.
Minister Sarang emphasized ongoing efforts to promote sports tourism, which will bolster the state's economy by drawing tourists and boosting allied businesses such as hospitality and local trade. The state's athletes have already achieved national and international acclaim, securing a total of 57 international and 391 national medals.
Sarang highlighted the government's commitment to athletes' futures, with significant investments in infrastructure and talent development. This includes the construction of an international-level sports complex in Bhopal and various synthetic turfs and tracks across the state. Initiatives also extend to establishing numerous sports academies and offering international training opportunities for athletes.
