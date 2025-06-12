BJP's Training Camp Amid Controversy and Code of Conduct

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a training camp for BJP functionaries in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, with a unique rule: mobile phones will not be allowed, except during breaks. This measure aims to prevent disruptions and ensure focused participation.

The training camp follows a series of controversies involving BJP leaders' statements about Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. These events have put the party under scrutiny, with serious repercussions, including legal actions against some members.

The camp will cover topics like effective social media use, party ideology, and public communication skills. Despite recent controversies, state BJP leaders deny any link between the training and recent embarrassing episodes, emphasizing the routine nature of such camps.

