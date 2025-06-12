Left Menu

BJP's Training Camp Amid Controversy and Code of Conduct

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates a BJP training camp in Madhya Pradesh with mobile phone restrictions. The camp focuses on educating leaders about party ideologies, communication skills, and social media use. It's set against controversies arising from Operation Sindoor and statements made by BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:42 IST
BJP's Training Camp Amid Controversy and Code of Conduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a training camp for BJP functionaries in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, with a unique rule: mobile phones will not be allowed, except during breaks. This measure aims to prevent disruptions and ensure focused participation.

The training camp follows a series of controversies involving BJP leaders' statements about Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. These events have put the party under scrutiny, with serious repercussions, including legal actions against some members.

The camp will cover topics like effective social media use, party ideology, and public communication skills. Despite recent controversies, state BJP leaders deny any link between the training and recent embarrassing episodes, emphasizing the routine nature of such camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025