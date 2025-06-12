Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Shakes UK
A tragic plane crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad has claimed multiple lives, impacting British and other nationals. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and others expressed condolences and are working with Indian authorities to address this crisis.
A British minister has described as 'devastating' the tragic plane crash involving London-bound Air India flight AI-131 in Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 229 individuals, including 53 British nationals, many of whom were caught in the catastrophe.
UK leaders, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, have voiced their distress, with Buckingham Palace reporting that King Charles III is being kept informed. The UK is collaborating with Indian authorities for support and fact-finding.
A crisis team has been set up by the UK Foreign Office in both Delhi and London to provide consular assistance. This tragedy evokes deep sadness, and many UK and Indian officials are engaged in addressing the aftermath. Though the plane was scheduled to land at London Gatwick, the crash has left a deep impact.
