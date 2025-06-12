Spanish Political Scandal: Construction Kickbacks Allegations

A Spanish Supreme Court judge has summoned Santos Cerdan, a senior official in Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party, to provide testimony in a case involving alleged kickbacks from construction companies for public contracts. Cerdan is accused of discussing these kickbacks with former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos, according to a report by Cadena Ser.

The judge, who made the case public on Thursday, insisted Cerdan testify on June 25. The court statement underlined that there is 'strong evidence of the possible involvement' in the 'improper awarding of public works in exchange for a price,' characterizing these actions as criminal organization and bribery.

Cerdan, denying the allegations, assured the public and media that he has no memory of the purported discussion. He plans to hold a press conference once the police report is released. The Socialist Party backed Cerdan, insisting on his innocence in a statement released Wednesday.