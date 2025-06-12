Left Menu

Tragic Air India Flight Crash Shakes British and Indian Communities

A tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad has led to the UK setting up crisis teams in Delhi and London to assist families. Among the 242 aboard, 53 were British nationals. British politicians express their condolences and support amid unfolding events.

The UK government has initiated crisis teams in London and Delhi following the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171. The aircraft, which crashed soon after departing Ahmedabad Airport, was carrying 242 passengers and crew, including 53 British nationals.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed the urgent actions taken by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in collaboration with Indian authorities. He offered condolences to affected families, mirroring sentiments shared by Leader of the House, Lucy Powell, and various MPs.

British Indian MPs, including Labour's Jeevun Sandher and Independent Shockat Adam, voiced their shock and support. The unfolding scenario has prompted Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Leicester MP Shivani Raja to express their concern and commitment to aiding impacted families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

