Hardeep Singh Puri Criticizes Punjab's Lack of Central Scheme Implementation

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, accusing it of not availing central government schemes. He campaigned for BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta ahead of the June 19 Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, highlighting the economic lag of Punjab due to the non-adoption of central initiatives.

Puri emphasized India's significant national progress, especially in sectors like space, while expressing regret that Punjab missed out on central welfare programs like the Ayushman Bharat Healthcare initiative. He cited Punjab's current governance problems and stressed the need for disseminating the Modi government's achievements in the state.

Focusing on economic achievements, Puri detailed how India's economy grew from USD 2 trillion to USD 4.3 trillion under Modi's leadership. He projected further growth, noting India's plans to surpass Germany in economic size by next year and become the third-largest economy globally by 2026, aided by expanded welfare programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)