Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Challenges Amit Shah's Allegations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin rebuked Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations against the DMK government, emphasizing the lack of special projects from the BJP-led central government for Tamil Nadu. Stalin highlighted completed DMK projects, questioned the stagnant AIIMS Madurai project, and criticized the AIADMK's alliance with BJP.

Updated: 12-06-2025 20:49 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has sternly rebuked Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the DMK government is only making announcements without executing projects. Stalin countered, blaming the BJP-led Union government for failing to introduce any significant projects for the state or allocate sufficient funds.

During the inauguration of water release from the Mettur dam, Stalin pointed out the long-delayed Madurai AIIMS project announced a decade ago by the BJP, contrasting this with DMK's completed initiatives such as the Kalaignar Centenary Library and the Keeladi museum. He emphasized the state's contribution to schemes named after the Prime Minister, often surpassing the central government's financial commitments.

The Chief Minister also criticized AIADMK's close ties with BJP, accusing them of neglecting Tamil interests and being passive. Meanwhile, Stalin announced an increase in paddy procurement price, benefiting over 10 lakh farmers, as part of his broader agenda that includes various welfare initiatives and new projects.

