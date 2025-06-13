Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash in Ahmedabad
A devastating crash of a London-bound Air India flight occurred just minutes after departure from Ahmedabad airport, resulting in 241 deaths. One passenger survived. Among the deceased was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Public figures, including S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, expressed condolences and paid tribute to Rupani.
A London-bound Air India flight tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, resulting in 241 fatalities including passengers and crew. One passenger miraculously survived the crash, which devastated the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area.
Among those killed in the accident was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose political career was marked by his dedication to state development and welfare. Public figures have expressed their grief and condolences over this tragic incident, acknowledging the immense loss of life.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the expressions of condolences, using social media platform X to share their sorrow and support for the victims' families. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also paid tribute to Rupani's enduring legacy.
Tribute to Vijay Rupani: A Life Dedicated to Gujarat's Growth
