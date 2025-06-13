Left Menu

Sen. Alex Padilla Forcefully Removed from Homeland Security News Conference

Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a news conference led by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after voicing concerns over immigration raids. The incident, captured on video, led to significant backlash from lawmakers, demanding answers and pointing out threats to democracy under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 02:14 IST
Sen. Alex Padilla Forcefully Removed from Homeland Security News Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Senator Alex Padilla was forcefully removed and handcuffed during Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's news conference in Los Angeles for interrupting to raise concerns about immigration raids. This confrontation, involving a Secret Service agent, was widely condemned by Democratic leaders.

The incident, captured on video, drew immediate outrage from Democratic lawmakers who denounced it as an affront to democracy. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and others demanded an investigation, describing the event as shocking and un-American.

Noem's office claimed Padilla engaged in political theater, leading to his removal. Meanwhile, Padilla argued for transparency in addressing the administration's harsh immigration policies—citing broader implications for constituents nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

Central Asia faces growing water crisis as toxic discharge pollutes key resources

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025