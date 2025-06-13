Sen. Alex Padilla Forcefully Removed from Homeland Security News Conference
Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a news conference led by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after voicing concerns over immigration raids. The incident, captured on video, led to significant backlash from lawmakers, demanding answers and pointing out threats to democracy under Trump's administration.
- Country:
- United States
Senator Alex Padilla was forcefully removed and handcuffed during Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's news conference in Los Angeles for interrupting to raise concerns about immigration raids. This confrontation, involving a Secret Service agent, was widely condemned by Democratic leaders.
The incident, captured on video, drew immediate outrage from Democratic lawmakers who denounced it as an affront to democracy. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and others demanded an investigation, describing the event as shocking and un-American.
Noem's office claimed Padilla engaged in political theater, leading to his removal. Meanwhile, Padilla argued for transparency in addressing the administration's harsh immigration policies—citing broader implications for constituents nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
