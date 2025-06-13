In a stern display of determination, North Korea has relaunched a previously capsized destroyer, marking a renewed commitment to enhancing its naval prowess. This move comes under the watchful eye of the nation's leader, Kim Jong Un, who was present for the launch.

Despite North Korea's claims, experts remain skeptical about the ship's operational capabilities, given substantial submersion damage. Kim Jong Un, however, has remained resolute in his accusations towards the US and its allies, attributing North Korea's enhanced military stance as a necessary countermeasure.

The relaunch reaffirms Kim's strategic vision: building a formidable navy as a counterforce to international pressures. Notably, additional destroyer projects are on the horizon, asserting an ambitious naval expansion plan by the year's end.