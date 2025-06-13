Embassy Issues Advisory for Indians in Iran Amidst Israeli Strikes

In the wake of Israeli airstrikes on Iran, the Indian embassy in Tehran has issued a security advisory for Indian nationals. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant, minimize movement, and follow safety protocols.

The embassy's caution comes after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear facilities. Despite escalating tensions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the strikes successfully compromised crucial elements of Iran's nuclear ambitions, including the Natanz enrichment site.

This operation signifies a critical juncture in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the volatility in regional geopolitics. The embassy stresses adherence to safety procedures issued by local authorities and encourages keeping updated through its social media channels.