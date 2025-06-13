Left Menu

Survivor's Tale: Narendra Modi Meets Air India Crash Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met victims and medical staff at the Ahmedabad hospital following the tragic Air India crash. Out of 265 passengers, only one, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, survived, as the flight crashed shortly after takeoff. The crash claimed the lives of several nationalities, including 168 Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:35 IST
Survivor's Tale: Narendra Modi Meets Air India Crash Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a compassionate outreach, visited the civil hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. He met with both survivors and the medical team attending to the victims of the recent Air India plane crash.

The crash, a catastrophic event that occurred in the Meghaninagar area after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, resulted in the loss of 265 lives. Tragically, only one passenger, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, survived the incident.

The aircraft collided with the BJ Medical College complex, taking the lives of those onboard and others on the ground. The Prime Minister's visit highlights the gravity of the tragedy, which included casualties from various nationalities.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025