Survivor's Tale: Narendra Modi Meets Air India Crash Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a compassionate outreach, visited the civil hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. He met with both survivors and the medical team attending to the victims of the recent Air India plane crash.

The crash, a catastrophic event that occurred in the Meghaninagar area after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, resulted in the loss of 265 lives. Tragically, only one passenger, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, survived the incident.

The aircraft collided with the BJ Medical College complex, taking the lives of those onboard and others on the ground. The Prime Minister's visit highlights the gravity of the tragedy, which included casualties from various nationalities.