Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Program

Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and military sites, escalating tensions in the region. Iran's Supreme Leader threatened retaliation, while international leaders expressed concern over potential conflict. The attack coincides with planned talks between Iran and the US. Israeli strikes have drawn condemnation from various countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:36 IST
Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel launched a series of pre-dawn strikes on Iran's capital early Friday. The strikes, targeting Iran's nuclear program, have resulted in high casualties among military officials and scientists and have sparked fears of a larger conflict in the region.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed 'severe punishment' in response to the attack. In the aftermath, Iran's state-run media confirmed the death of top military figures, including key members of the Revolutionary Guard, raising the stakes between the two adversaries.

The strikes come at a pivotal moment, just days before Iran and the US were scheduled to hold discussions concerning Iran's advancing nuclear capabilities. International condemnation has been swift, with global leaders urging restraint to prevent further destabilization of the volatile region.

