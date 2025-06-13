Left Menu

The Unfortunate Symbol: Vijay Rupani's Final Journey with 1206

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who considered 1206 his lucky number, tragically died in a plane crash linked with that number. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, killing 265 people. Rupani was en route to London to visit his daughter when the tragedy struck.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, known for considering the number 1206 his lucky charm, tragically passed away when the number became tied to his last day. The number, long associated with his vehicles, took a grim turn on June 12, when the Air India flight he was on crashed in Ahmedabad.

The flight, bound for London, collided with a building shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing all 265 people on board. Rupani, who was on his way to visit his daughter in London, was among the victims, marking a heartbreaking end for the 68-year-old ex-chief minister.

Rupani, renowned in Gujarat's political landscape, had served as the state's chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021. During his tenure, he navigated the state through post-COVID recovery and initiated several development policies. His death was confirmed by BJP officials and has left a deep void in Gujarat's political fabric.

