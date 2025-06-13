Golden Battle: Trump's Stake in U.S. Steel Deal with Nippon

President Donald Trump revealed that the United States claims a 'golden share' in U.S. Steel as part of Nippon Steel's acquisition plan, interpreting this as a 51% ownership by Americans, granting control over the company.

Nippon Steel officials suggest the deal requires management autonomy, aligning with the U.S. administration's policy to revitalize manufacturing. Discussions continue as Trump's approval is uncertain.

Nippon Steel and the Trump administration have requested more time from a U.S. appeals court to negotiate the $14.9 billion acquisition, reflecting market reactions in Tokyo, where Nippon Steel shares fell by 1.48%.

