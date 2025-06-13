Left Menu

Golden Battle: Trump's Stake in U.S. Steel Deal with Nippon

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. holds a 'golden share' in U.S. Steel amidst Nippon Steel's acquisition attempts. The deal implies a 51% American ownership stake, sparking structural discussions. Nippon seeks management freedom, aligning with U.S. policy, yet Trump's final approval remains pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump revealed that the United States claims a 'golden share' in U.S. Steel as part of Nippon Steel's acquisition plan, interpreting this as a 51% ownership by Americans, granting control over the company.

Nippon Steel officials suggest the deal requires management autonomy, aligning with the U.S. administration's policy to revitalize manufacturing. Discussions continue as Trump's approval is uncertain.

Nippon Steel and the Trump administration have requested more time from a U.S. appeals court to negotiate the $14.9 billion acquisition, reflecting market reactions in Tokyo, where Nippon Steel shares fell by 1.48%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

