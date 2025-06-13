Tragedy Strikes Canadian Family in Ahmedabad Plane Crash

An Air India plane bound for London tragically crashed in Ahmedabad, resulting in the loss of 241 lives, including Nirali Patel, the sole Canadian victim, as reported by CTV News Toronto. The devastating crash is among India's worst air disasters.

Patel, a 32-year-old dentist from Toronto, was on a social visit to India. Her unexpected passing has left her family, who reside in both Canada and India, in shock. Her husband now plans to travel to India with their child.

In response to the tragedy, Canadian leaders, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney, have extended their condolences. Canada remains in close contact with international counterparts as the investigation into the air disaster progresses.