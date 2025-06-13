In an unexpected turn of events, Georgian opposition politician Nika Gvaramia surrendered himself to authorities, opting to report directly to prison rather than await the court's decision on his case. This action underscores the growing accusations of authoritarianism against Georgia's ruling party.

Gvaramia, a media mogul and political leader, has been accused of disregarding a summons to testify regarding alleged misconduct during the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili. Critics argue that his pre-emptive imprisonment is part of a wider move to quell dissent, following claims of a rigged election last fall.

Meanwhile, Georgia's political climate remains tense, with two other opposition leaders currently imprisoned on similar charges. The government's approach has drawn criticism internationally, particularly as it continues to face accusations of veering away from democratic norms and fostering closer ties with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)