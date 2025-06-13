Strengthening Ties: India's Defence Exercises in Mongolia Solidify Strategic Partnership

The bilateral military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' and upcoming 'Khaan Quest' mark a significant step in India's expanding defence diplomacy, highlighting the strategic partnership with Mongolia, as stated by the Defence Ministry on Friday.

The 17th edition of 'Nomadic Elephant' concluded today in Ulaanbaatar, with 'Khaan Quest' set to commence on June 14 in Mongolia. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh attended the closing ceremony, emphasizing the exercises' testament to India-Mongolia ties.

The Indian Army's active participation, particularly from the Arunachal Scouts, showcases India's commitment to regional peace, enhancing operational readiness and reinforcing its role in global peacekeeping efforts.