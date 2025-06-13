Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's Defence Exercises in Mongolia Solidify Strategic Partnership

India's military exercises 'Nomadic Elephant' and 'Khaan Quest' with Mongolia emphasize expanding defence diplomacy and its strategic importance. The cooperation enhances interoperability in semi-conventional scenarios. Defence Secretary commends participation as a testament to the India-Mongolia bond, reinforcing India's role in regional peacekeeping and global stability.

Updated: 13-06-2025 17:46 IST
  • India

The bilateral military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' and upcoming 'Khaan Quest' mark a significant step in India's expanding defence diplomacy, highlighting the strategic partnership with Mongolia, as stated by the Defence Ministry on Friday.

The 17th edition of 'Nomadic Elephant' concluded today in Ulaanbaatar, with 'Khaan Quest' set to commence on June 14 in Mongolia. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh attended the closing ceremony, emphasizing the exercises' testament to India-Mongolia ties.

The Indian Army's active participation, particularly from the Arunachal Scouts, showcases India's commitment to regional peace, enhancing operational readiness and reinforcing its role in global peacekeeping efforts.

