Tragic Loss: Air India Crash Claims Vijay Rupani

A tragic Air India crash led to the demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, shocking his family and community. Vipul Rupani, cousin to the late politician, expressed deep grief over the loss of a family guardian. The Rupani family is now in mourning, grappling with this unforeseen tragedy.

Updated: 13-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The unexpected demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in an Air India crash has sent shockwaves through his family and the wider community. The devastating news reached his cousin, Vipul Rupani, through social media amid growing fears following the distressing TV images.

Vipul, speaking with PTI, shared the profound impact of losing his 'bada bhai' and family guardian. The 25-member extended Rupani family, deeply rooted in Kolkata, reminisced about Vijay's recent family visit, a time marked by mutual affection and camaraderie.

With Umed Rupani, Vijay's elder brother, in shock and family members coordinating their travel plans to Gujarat, Vipul and others prepare to offer their respects and support during this tragic time. Vijay Rupani's unexpected departure leaves a significant void in both the political and personal landscape of his family.

