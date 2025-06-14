Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: A Nuclear Clash Between Iran and Israel

Rafael Grossi reported to the UN Security Council that Israeli strikes targeted Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, damaging infrastructure and power sources. The attacks, aimed at hindering Iran's nuclear progress, prompted Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on Israel, escalating regional tensions and causing widespread alarm.

Updated: 14-06-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 02:31 IST
In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Israeli strikes have reportedly targeted Iran's key nuclear facility at Natanz. Reports from UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi confirm the destruction of above-ground infrastructure, severely impacting the site's power supply and uranium enrichment capabilities.

Despite the underground centrifuge facility remaining intact, Grossi voiced concerns about potential damage due to power loss. The Israeli attack, described as a preemptive measure to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions, underscores the fragile balance of power in the region.

In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel, illuminating the night skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. This exchange highlights the heightened stakes and the urgent need for diplomatic intervention to avert further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

