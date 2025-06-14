Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Wrongful Deportation Intensifies for Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongfully deported to El Salvador, is embroiled in legal troubles over conspiracy charges related to smuggling migrants into the U.S. His case highlights tensions between the Trump administration's immigration policies and judiciary mandates. Abrego faces serious accusations, while critics raise concerns over due process violations.

Updated: 14-06-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 03:20 IST
Kilmar Abrego Garcia remains detained after being wrongfully deported to El Salvador, now facing trial on conspiracy charges for smuggling migrants into the U.S. Legal proceedings in Nashville continue as U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes postpones ruling on his bail request, amidst discussions on due process violations.

Earlier, Abrego pleaded not guilty, amid claims by the Trump administration tying his indictment to their crackdown on illegal immigration. His case serves as a potential pivot from rising tensions between the judiciary and the Trump administration over unlawful deportations. Allegations of MS-13 gang ties add complexity.

Abrego's defense challenges the allegations, suggesting that cooperating witnesses may have motivations to falsely implicate him. As Abrego potentially faces life imprisonment, the case emphasizes significant concerns over immigration enforcement and legal rights under the U.S. judicial system.

