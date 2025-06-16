Left Menu

U.N. Chief Calls for Peaceful Protests in U.S.

The U.N. human rights chief urged U.S. authorities to respect peaceful assembly and avoid using military force in protests against President Trump's actions. Volker Turk highlighted the recent deployment of U.S. marines in Los Angeles and emphasized the importance of upholding human rights in law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:31 IST
The United Nations' human rights chief called on U.S. authorities Monday to honor the right to peaceful protest amid the growing demonstrations against President Donald Trump's actions while in office.

Volker Turk addressed the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva with a strong message advocating for the avoidance of military force in situations where civilian authorities can maintain order.

His remarks follow Trump's unusual decision to deploy U.S. marines to Los Angeles to confront protesters, sparking concerns over the use of military power in civil matters.

