Students Protest Against RSS Leader Photos at Raj Bhavan
Members of the Students Federation of India protested at Raj Bhavan, opposing the display of RSS leader photos. Tensions rose as protesters attempted entry, prompting police action. The issue follows objections from CPI regarding the usage of a Bharat Mata portrait, signifying political undertones in governmental setups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:28 IST
Activists from the Students Federation of India protested outside Raj Bhavan against the display of RSS leader photos, highlighting political tensions in the state.
Some protesters attempted to breach the compound but were stopped by police forces. The controversy emerged after media reports surfaced about the presence of RSS imagery at the governor's residence.
The incident follows objections from CPI leaders over political symbolism at a previous Raj Bhavan event, intensifying debates on the appropriateness of political displays in governmental contexts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
