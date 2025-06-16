Students Protest Against RSS Leader Photos at Raj Bhavan

Activists from the Students Federation of India protested outside Raj Bhavan against the display of RSS leader photos, highlighting political tensions in the state.

Some protesters attempted to breach the compound but were stopped by police forces. The controversy emerged after media reports surfaced about the presence of RSS imagery at the governor's residence.

The incident follows objections from CPI leaders over political symbolism at a previous Raj Bhavan event, intensifying debates on the appropriateness of political displays in governmental contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)