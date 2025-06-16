American Sentiment on Federal Spending: Poll Reveals Disconnect
A new AP-NORC poll indicates most US adults feel the government isn't overspending on domestic programs like Medicaid and food stamps, contrary to GOP proposals for budget cuts. Many support increased or stable funding for Social Security and Medicare, while opinions diverge on military and border security expenditure.
As U.S. lawmakers debate President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts, a recent survey from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research highlights a disparity between public opinion and Republican fiscal strategies. Most Americans do not believe the government overspends on vital safety net programs such as Medicaid and food stamps.
Public support remains firm for maintaining or increasing funding for crucial services, with nearly half of respondents advocating for more investment in food and nutrition assistance. Conversely, the populace remains divided on matters related to military and border security spending, showcasing a nuanced national perspective.
The poll's findings emphasize a significant partisan divide, particularly regarding foreign aid, with the majority of Republicans suggesting it's excessively funded compared to a smaller proportion of Democrats. As budget discussions progress, these sentiments could influence the trajectory of federal spending policies.
