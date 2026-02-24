Artemis Medicare Revamps VIMHANS to Revolutionize South Delhi Healthcare
Artemis Medicare Services has partnered to rebuild and operate VIMHANS, a multispeciality hospital in Nehru Nagar. The upgraded facility will offer over 650 beds, create 2,000 jobs, and enhance South Delhi's healthcare system. This collaboration with VIMHANS aims to align operations with existing Artemis facilities in NCR.
- Country:
- India
Artemis Medicare Services has announced a significant redevelopment plan for the Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health and Neuro and Allied Sciences (VIMHANS) in Nehru Nagar. This initiative will transform the hospital into a state-of-the-art multispeciality facility.
VIMHANS, once reconstructed, will feature an extensive built-up area of approximately seven lakh square feet and will be equipped with over 650 beds. Artemis will oversee both the operations and management of this comprehensive healthcare hub.
The new facility is anticipated to generate substantial employment opportunities, with over 2,000 positions for healthcare and support staff. Its strategic location in South Delhi will open up access to a high-demand area, while also promising significant revenue streams and operational synergies with Artemis's existing services in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
