Artemis Medicare Revamps VIMHANS to Revolutionize South Delhi Healthcare

Artemis Medicare Services has announced a significant redevelopment plan for the Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health and Neuro and Allied Sciences (VIMHANS) in Nehru Nagar. This initiative will transform the hospital into a state-of-the-art multispeciality facility.

VIMHANS, once reconstructed, will feature an extensive built-up area of approximately seven lakh square feet and will be equipped with over 650 beds. Artemis will oversee both the operations and management of this comprehensive healthcare hub.

The new facility is anticipated to generate substantial employment opportunities, with over 2,000 positions for healthcare and support staff. Its strategic location in South Delhi will open up access to a high-demand area, while also promising significant revenue streams and operational synergies with Artemis's existing services in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)