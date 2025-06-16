Erdogan Vows Turkey's Role in Middle East Peace

President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Monday that Turkey is prepared to take necessary actions, potentially as a mediator, to help reduce rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Speaking at a press conference, Erdogan emphasized that hostilities should not be viewed as isolated to Iran but pose a threat to stability across the Middle East.

The Turkish leader called for a comprehensive approach to addressing the ongoing conflict, underscoring Turkey's commitment to regional peace efforts.

