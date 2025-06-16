Erdogan Vows Turkey's Role in Middle East Peace
President Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey's readiness to act as a facilitator in reducing regional tensions amid escalating conflicts between Israel and Iran. Erdogan highlighted that Israeli attacks on Iran will have widespread implications beyond just Iran, affecting the broader Middle East region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:22 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Monday that Turkey is prepared to take necessary actions, potentially as a mediator, to help reduce rising tensions between Israel and Iran.
Speaking at a press conference, Erdogan emphasized that hostilities should not be viewed as isolated to Iran but pose a threat to stability across the Middle East.
The Turkish leader called for a comprehensive approach to addressing the ongoing conflict, underscoring Turkey's commitment to regional peace efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Erdogan
- Turkey
- Middle East
- Israel
- Iran
- tensions
- facilitator
- conflict
- diplomacy
- peace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty
Sino-U.S. Tariff Tensions Sink Hong Kong Stocks
Tensions Escalate in Boulder: Six Injured in Violent Attack During Demonstration
South Korea Faces U.S. Tariff Challenge: Navigating Steel Trade Tensions
Terror in Boulder: Flamethrower Attack Sparks Fear Amid Global Tensions