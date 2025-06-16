Left Menu

Erdogan Vows Turkey's Role in Middle East Peace

President Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey's readiness to act as a facilitator in reducing regional tensions amid escalating conflicts between Israel and Iran. Erdogan highlighted that Israeli attacks on Iran will have widespread implications beyond just Iran, affecting the broader Middle East region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:22 IST
Erdogan Vows Turkey's Role in Middle East Peace
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Monday that Turkey is prepared to take necessary actions, potentially as a mediator, to help reduce rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Speaking at a press conference, Erdogan emphasized that hostilities should not be viewed as isolated to Iran but pose a threat to stability across the Middle East.

The Turkish leader called for a comprehensive approach to addressing the ongoing conflict, underscoring Turkey's commitment to regional peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025