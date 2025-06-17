High-Stakes Diplomacy: Japan and U.S. Tackle Auto Tariff Crisis

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba engaged in critical talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Monday. The central issue was the auto tariffs imposed by the U.S. that threaten to disrupt Japan's economic stability.

Ishiba pressed Trump to eliminate the 25% auto tariff enforced on Japanese vehicles, which could have significant repercussions for Japan's auto industry. The discussions also revolved around a 24% reciprocal tariff, which has been deferred until July 9, causing concern for Japanese automakers.

The Japanese government is actively seeking ways to safeguard its economy from these tariffs as diplomatic efforts intensify. The outcome of these discussions will likely have substantial implications for both countries' economic landscapes.