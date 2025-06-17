Tariffs Trimmed: U.S. and UK Strengthen Trade Relations Amid G7
The U.S. and UK have agreed to lower tariffs on several imports as both nations work towards a formal trade deal. While aerospace and auto industries benefit from reduced rates, steel and aluminum remain unresolved. Implementation is underway, with expectations on beef import standards and future pharmaceutical agreements.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a reduction in tariffs on imports from Britain, signaling progress towards a comprehensive trade agreement. This marks a significant development in U.S.-UK economic relations, as highlighted at the G7 Summit in Canada.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer lauded the agreement, which abolishes tariffs on UK aerospace products and provides quota adjustments for British automobiles. Despite unresolved issues in the steel and aluminum sectors, the accord represents a positive step forward.
Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds emphasized the speed and ambition behind finalizing these deals, highlighting reciprocal market access and aspirations for the pharmaceutical sector. Further negotiations will address pending trade elements, underlining the strengthened ties amidst revised tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Expect India-US trade deal in not-too-distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
Fourth man arrested over fires at properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
UK moving to warfighting readiness, threats more serious and immediate: PM Keir Starmer