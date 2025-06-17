Left Menu

Trump Returns Early from G7: National Security Council on Alert

President Donald Trump has asked the national security council to be ready in the situation room as he returns from the G7 summit in Canada. This was stated by Fox News' 'FOX & Friends' co-host Lawrence Jones on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 05:34 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has made a decisive move by requesting the national security council to prepare for his early return from the G7 summit in Canada. The development sparked interest after an announcement by Lawrence Jones, co-host of Fox News' 'FOX & Friends,' on social media platform X.

The president's early return indicates a possible pressing issue awaiting his attention in Washington, though the specifics remain undisclosed. The G7 summit, held in Canada, sees leaders from seven of the world's most advanced economies gathering to discuss global matters.

Jones' mention of the situation room on X hints at potential national or international issues of significance that may demand the council's immediate focus, ensuring national security and readiness in face of any unforeseen events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

