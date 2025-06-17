Turmoil in Maharashtra BJP Over Sudhakar Badgujar's Rumored Induction

The Maharashtra BJP faces internal discord as speculation mounts over the possible induction of Sudhakar Badgujar, a former leader from Shiv Sena (UBT). State unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule denied having any knowledge of Badgujar's entry, sparking confusion within the party.

BJP MLA Seema Hiray opposed Badgujar's induction, labeling him 'anti-national' and highlighting his controversial history, including his alleged involvement in criminal cases. Earlier controversies, such as Badgujar's appearance in a video with an accused from the 1993 Mumbai blasts, add to the tension.

The controversy intensified after Badgujar expressed discomfort with Shiv Sena (UBT) and met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, leading to his expulsion from the opposition. Despite Bawankule's comments, insiders hint at a planned induction, stirring unease on the eve of crucial local body polls in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)