High-Stakes Target: Israel Claims Senior Iranian General's Death

In a bold military maneuver, Israel announced it has killed another senior Iranian officer, escalating tensions in the region. The target, Gen Ali Shadmani, was recently appointed as the head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

The Israeli military confirmed Shadmani's death, describing the operation as a significant blow to Iran's military command.

Meanwhile, Iran has yet to acknowledge the general's death, leaving uncertainty and potential for an increase in regional hostilities.

