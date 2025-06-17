Left Menu

High-Stakes Target: Israel Claims Senior Iranian General's Death

Israel has reportedly eliminated another top Iranian military figure, Gen Ali Shadmani, head of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. The Israeli military announced his death, while Iranian officials have yet to confirm. Shadmani was a senior officer in Iran's Revolutionary Guard, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:11 IST
In a bold military maneuver, Israel announced it has killed another senior Iranian officer, escalating tensions in the region. The target, Gen Ali Shadmani, was recently appointed as the head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

The Israeli military confirmed Shadmani's death, describing the operation as a significant blow to Iran's military command.

Meanwhile, Iran has yet to acknowledge the general's death, leaving uncertainty and potential for an increase in regional hostilities.

