Trump's TikTok Timeline Twist

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his intention to likely extend the deadline for ByteDance, the Chinese tech giant, to divest its U.S. assets of TikTok. The initial deadline was slated for June 19, but circumstances may change.

Trump's decision comes amid the app's increasing popularity and influence, especially among young voters who played a pivotal role in the 2024 election. His remarks were made aboard Air Force One, reiterating his previous commitment to a timeline shift first expressed in May.

The president's comments suggest a strategic consideration, potentially leveraging TikTok's impact on voter demographics to align with political ambitions. This development highlights the ongoing interplay between technology and politics in the modern era.

(With inputs from agencies.)