Left Menu

Strategic Showdown: Iran's Potential Responses to Israeli Airstrikes

Amid Israeli airstrikes, Iran contemplates actions beyond missile retaliation. Options include disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, potentially leaving the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, and asymmetric militant attacks. Each decision carries significant regional implications, with responses from the US and potential global market impacts, particularly on oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:00 IST
Strategic Showdown: Iran's Potential Responses to Israeli Airstrikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In response to Israeli airstrikes on military and nuclear sites, Iranian officials are evaluating various strategic actions beyond missile retaliation. Proposals include disrupting maritime traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz, considering withdrawal from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, and orchestrating asymmetric militant attacks.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage in the Persian Gulf, is critical as it channels around 20% of global oil trade. Any disruption could trigger significant ripples in global energy markets. Previous attacks on vessels post-2019 have escalated tensions, stemming from the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

Moreover, Iran's potential withdrawal from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty could heighten tensions and invite US involvement. Additionally, Iran might support asymmetric attacks through regional militant groups, although their operational strength has waned due to sustained Israeli actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025