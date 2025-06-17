Strategic Showdown: Iran's Potential Responses to Israeli Airstrikes

In response to Israeli airstrikes on military and nuclear sites, Iranian officials are evaluating various strategic actions beyond missile retaliation. Proposals include disrupting maritime traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz, considering withdrawal from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, and orchestrating asymmetric militant attacks.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage in the Persian Gulf, is critical as it channels around 20% of global oil trade. Any disruption could trigger significant ripples in global energy markets. Previous attacks on vessels post-2019 have escalated tensions, stemming from the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.

Moreover, Iran's potential withdrawal from the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty could heighten tensions and invite US involvement. Additionally, Iran might support asymmetric attacks through regional militant groups, although their operational strength has waned due to sustained Israeli actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)