Strategic Talks: Indonesia and Russia Strengthen Ties at St Petersburg Forum
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg to discuss forming a strategic partnership. Both nations aim to enhance cooperation in trade, security, and tourism. Indonesia has become a full BRICS member, and hopes to broaden ties with Russia.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg later this week for strategic partnership discussions, according to Indonesia's foreign minister.
The talks coincide with Russia's annual economic forum, where Putin will deliver a keynote address and host a foreign dignitary. Relations between the two nations are described as trustworthy, friendly, and constructive, with a potential strategic partnership on the table.
Minister Sugiono highlighted the chemistry between the leaders, suggesting an expansion into areas like trade, security, and tourism. Despite past defense concerns from neighbors like Australia, Indonesia, now part of BRICS, aims to deepen bilateral ties.
