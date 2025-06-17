Left Menu

Strategic Talks: Indonesia and Russia Strengthen Ties at St Petersburg Forum

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg to discuss forming a strategic partnership. Both nations aim to enhance cooperation in trade, security, and tourism. Indonesia has become a full BRICS member, and hopes to broaden ties with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:28 IST
Strategic Talks: Indonesia and Russia Strengthen Ties at St Petersburg Forum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg later this week for strategic partnership discussions, according to Indonesia's foreign minister.

The talks coincide with Russia's annual economic forum, where Putin will deliver a keynote address and host a foreign dignitary. Relations between the two nations are described as trustworthy, friendly, and constructive, with a potential strategic partnership on the table.

Minister Sugiono highlighted the chemistry between the leaders, suggesting an expansion into areas like trade, security, and tourism. Despite past defense concerns from neighbors like Australia, Indonesia, now part of BRICS, aims to deepen bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025